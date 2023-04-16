Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 April 16, 2023

SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/08 Sunny 60

Incheon 14/08 Cloudy 10

Suwon 16/07 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 17/08 Sunny 60

Daejeon 16/07 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 15/08 Sunny 70

Gangneung 14/09 Sunny 80

Jeonju 16/08 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 16/08 Rain 10

Jeju 17/12 Rain 60

Daegu 18/08 Rain 70

Busan 18/12 Rain 60

(END)

