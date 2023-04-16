Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 16, 2023
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/08 Sunny 60
Incheon 14/08 Cloudy 10
Suwon 16/07 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 17/08 Sunny 60
Daejeon 16/07 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 15/08 Sunny 70
Gangneung 14/09 Sunny 80
Jeonju 16/08 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 16/08 Rain 10
Jeju 17/12 Rain 60
Daegu 18/08 Rain 70
Busan 18/12 Rain 60
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
(LEAD) DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Negotiation is only way N. Korean nuclear issue can be resolved: U.S. official
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to hold missile defense, anti-sub drills regularly to counter N.K. threats
-
S. Korea, Japan agree to boost tourism
-
N. Korea set to mark late founder's birthday
-
S. Korean, German FMs hold talks on Ukraine, regional cooperation