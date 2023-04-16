Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Civic group holds memorial service for victims of 2014 deadly sinking

All News 15:30 April 16, 2023

MOKPO, South Korea, April 16 (Yonhap) -- A civic group held a memorial service Sunday for the victims of a ferry sinking in 2014 that killed more than 300 people in one of South Korea's worst maritime disasters.

The memorial service drew around 100 people at a port in Mokpo, 410 kilometers southwest of Seoul, where the rusted wreck of the Sewol ferry was placed.

The 6,800-ton vessel sank on April 16, 2014, in waters off the country's southwest coast, killing 304 people, mostly high school students on a trip to the southern resort island of Jeju.

A civic group holds a memorial service on April 16, 2023, for the victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking at a port in Mokpo, 410 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

