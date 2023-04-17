Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:06 April 17, 2023
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/07 Cloudy 30
Incheon 16/07 Cloudy 30
Suwon 18/05 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 20/06 Sunny 20
Daejeon 21/05 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 17/03 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 19/07 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 22/06 Sunny 10
Gwangju 23/06 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/10 Sunny 0
Daegu 21/06 Sunny 0
Busan 19/10 Sunny 0
(END)
