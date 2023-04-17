Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

April 17, 2023

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/07 Cloudy 30

Incheon 16/07 Cloudy 30

Suwon 18/05 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 20/06 Sunny 20

Daejeon 21/05 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 17/03 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 19/07 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 22/06 Sunny 10

Gwangju 23/06 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 21/06 Sunny 0

Busan 19/10 Sunny 0

