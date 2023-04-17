(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in East Sea amid N. Korean threats
(ATTN: RECASTS lead; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States and Japan held a trilateral missile defense exercise in the international waters of the East Sea on Monday, Seoul's Navy said, amid stepped-up efforts to sharpen deterrence against North Korean threats.
The three nations have been reinforcing security coordination following Pyongyang's provocative acts, such as the launch of a purportedly solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile last Thursday.
The exercise featured three Aegis-equipped destroyers -- the South's ROKS Yulgok Yi I, the U.S.' USS Benfold and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Atago, according to the armed service.
It focused on practicing procedures to detect and track a computer-simulated ballistic missile target, and share related information.
"This was an opportunity to strengthen security cooperation among the South, the U.S. and Japan against the North's advancing nuclear and missile threats, and firm up our Navy's capabilities to respond to ballistic missile launches," a Navy official was quoted as saying.
The three countries last held such a three-way missile defense exercise in February.
During their senior-level defense dialogue, called the Defense Trilateral Talks, last week, they agreed to hold missile defense and anti-submarine exercises regularly to counter the North's threats.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) Wildfires destroy 40 homes, massive woodland on east coast amid typhoon-class strong winds
-
(LEAD)'Jikji' to be shown to public in France for 1st time in half-century
-
S. Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back photos of moon's far side
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
Gov't to promote Korean TV series at Cannes series festival
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea, U.S. to kick off large-scale combined air drills this week
-
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in East Sea amid N. Korean threats