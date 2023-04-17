N. Korean leader watches sports games on occasion of his late grandfather's birthday
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has watched sports games, together with his daughter and younger sister, in celebration of his late grandfather Kim Il-sung's birthday, according to state media Monday.
Kim watched a football match between members of the Cabinet and the Ministry of National Defense on the occasion of the national founder's 111th birthday, which fell on Saturday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), although the date of the sports games was not specified.
Photos carried by the KCNA showed Kim's daughter, known as Ju-ae, and his younger sister Kim Yo-jong, also attended the events, but the state news agency did not mention their names in its report.
Kim observed a football match between officials of the Cabinet and the defense ministry in February, together with his daughter Ju-ae as well, to mark the 81st birthday of his late father Kim Jong-il.
The KCNA said the latest football game ended in a 5-3 victory for the defense ministry, after a "cliffhanger" penalty shoot-out in a 1-1 draw. After the match, they also played tug-of-war, which brought a win to the defense ministry.
The North's leader attended sports events on the birthdays of the former leaders, while skipping his visits to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where their bodies lie in state.
Observers said Kim appears to be focusing on bolstering his personality cult, instead of efforts to idolize the former leaders, with his push to expand the nuclear force.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(LEAD) DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
Assembly kicks off 4-day debate on electoral reforms
-
(2nd LD) DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea, U.S. to kick off large-scale combined air drills this week
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in int'l waters of East Sea: Navy
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in East Sea amid N. Korean threats