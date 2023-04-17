Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ive's 1st studio album sells 1 mln copies in 1st week

All News 10:47 April 17, 2023

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The latest album from Ive, one of the hottest K-pop girl groups, became a million seller only six days after its release, data has showed.

According to Hanteo Chart, a local tracker of album sales, on Sunday, "I've Ive," the sextet's first full-length album sold 1,082,470 copies in the first six days of its release last Monday.

The first-week sales of an album are considered an important standard for measuring a group's popularity as the number shows loyalty and purchasing power of its fandom. Ive became the third K-pop girl group to sell more than 1 million copies in the first week of an album's release, following BLACKPINK and aespa, based on figures from Hanteo Chart.

Ive previously reached the 1 million mark in September with its third single album, "After Like."

Two tracks off the latest album have also dominated music charts.

On Melon, the largest music streaming service in South Korea, "I Am" and "Kitsch" ranked No. 1 and 2 on its Top 100 chart as of 10 a.m. Monday.

K-pop girl group Ive poses for the camera during a press conference held at a Seoul hotel on April 10, 2023, to mark the release of its first full-length album, "I've Ive." (Yonhap)

