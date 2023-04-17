Ive's 1st studio album sells 1 mln copies in 1st week
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The latest album from Ive, one of the hottest K-pop girl groups, became a million seller only six days after its release, data has showed.
According to Hanteo Chart, a local tracker of album sales, on Sunday, "I've Ive," the sextet's first full-length album sold 1,082,470 copies in the first six days of its release last Monday.
The first-week sales of an album are considered an important standard for measuring a group's popularity as the number shows loyalty and purchasing power of its fandom. Ive became the third K-pop girl group to sell more than 1 million copies in the first week of an album's release, following BLACKPINK and aespa, based on figures from Hanteo Chart.
Ive previously reached the 1 million mark in September with its third single album, "After Like."Two tracks off the latest album have also dominated music charts.
On Melon, the largest music streaming service in South Korea, "I Am" and "Kitsch" ranked No. 1 and 2 on its Top 100 chart as of 10 a.m. Monday.
