(LEAD) Ive's 1st studio album sells over 1 mln copies in 1st week

All News 15:00 April 17, 2023

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The latest album from Ive, one of the hottest K-pop girl groups, became a million seller in the first week of its release, the band's agency said Monday.

"I've Ive," the sextet's first full-length album released last Monday sold 1,102,107 copies in the first week, surpassing the 1 million mark only six days following the release, Starship Entertainment said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local tracker of album sales released the previous day.

The first-week sales of an album are considered an important standard for measuring a group's popularity as the number shows loyalty and purchasing power of its fandom. Ive became the third K-pop girl group to sell more than 1 million copies in the first week of an album's release, following BLACKPINK and aespa, based on figures from Hanteo Chart.

Ive previously reached the 1 million mark in September with its third single album, "After Like."

Two tracks off the latest album have also dominated local music charts.

"I Am" and "Kitsch" ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, on the major charts of Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo, Naver Vibe and YouTube Music Korea as of 2 p.m.

K-pop girl group Ive poses for the camera during a press conference at a Seoul hotel on April 10, 2023, to mark the release of its first full-length album, "I've Ive." (Yonhap)

