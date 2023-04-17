Celltrion Healthcare's oncology biosimilar Vegzelma hits U.S. market

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Healthcare Co., a South Korean pharmaceuticals company, said Monday that it has launched its anti-cancer biosimilar Vegzelma in the United States.

The bevacizumab treatment, a biosimilar referencing Genentech's Avastin, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September last year for treatment of cancers like metastatic colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and recurrent glioblastoma.

Vegzelma was also approved in the European Union and Japan last year.

The company said Vegzelma is Celltrion's first drug that the company takes full responsibility for U.S. marketing as part of its plans to strengthen its presence in the world's biggest pharmaceutical market.

Earlier this year, its U.S. unit Celltrion USA appointed Thomas Nusbickel, who has worked for the global pharma company Pfizer Inc., as its chief commercial officer to oversee the company's commercial operations stateside.

Celltrion Healthcare said it is planning to release its new products and biosimilars, including Yuflyma and Remsima SC, in the U.S. in the coming future.



This photo shows Celltrion Healthcare Co.'s anti-cancer biosimilar Vegzelma. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

