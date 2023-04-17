Celltrion Healthcare's oncology biosimilar Vegzelma hits U.S. market
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Healthcare Co., a South Korean pharmaceuticals company, said Monday that it has launched its anti-cancer biosimilar Vegzelma in the United States.
The bevacizumab treatment, a biosimilar referencing Genentech's Avastin, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September last year for treatment of cancers like metastatic colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and recurrent glioblastoma.
Vegzelma was also approved in the European Union and Japan last year.
The company said Vegzelma is Celltrion's first drug that the company takes full responsibility for U.S. marketing as part of its plans to strengthen its presence in the world's biggest pharmaceutical market.
Earlier this year, its U.S. unit Celltrion USA appointed Thomas Nusbickel, who has worked for the global pharma company Pfizer Inc., as its chief commercial officer to oversee the company's commercial operations stateside.
Celltrion Healthcare said it is planning to release its new products and biosimilars, including Yuflyma and Remsima SC, in the U.S. in the coming future.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(LEAD) DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
Assembly kicks off 4-day debate on electoral reforms
-
(2nd LD) DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea, U.S. to kick off large-scale combined air drills this week
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in int'l waters of East Sea: Navy
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in East Sea amid N. Korean threats