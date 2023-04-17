Yoon orders eradication of companies' hereditary employment
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the government Monday to root out the hiring practice of some companies giving children of existing employees favorable treatment, his spokesperson said.
"Hereditary employment, which takes away the opportunities of future generations, should be rooted out at all costs," Yoon said during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries, according to Lee Do-woon.
Yoon's instruction came as the labor ministry revealed it booked the Korean Metal Workers' Union under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and Kia Corp. for refusing to follow government orders to remove a clause from a labor-management agreement under which children of retirees and long-term employees of at least 25 years are given priority in the hiring process.
Yoon has made labor reform one of his top priorities and ordered stern measures to increase labor unions' accounting transparency and eradicate violence at labor sites.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
