Prosecutors demand 1 1/2 years in prison for American graffiti painter
INCHEON, April 17 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Monday demanded the imprisonment for 1 1/2 years of an American man arrested for secretly painting graffiti on South Korean trains last year.
Prosecutors made the request at the Incheon District Court in the trial of the man who was indicted on six charges, including property damage, after allegedly breaking into nine subway train garages across the country last September and spray-painting graffiti on trains, together with a 28-year-old Italian accomplice.
"The defendant has not reached a compensation agreement with some of the victim companies, though the entire damage is estimated at 43 million won (about US$33,000)," the prosecution said in the trial.
"The fact that he fled to a foreign country after committing the offense while clearly recognizing its illegality was also taken into consideration."
The defense lawyer said the 27-year-old American now repents for his wrongdoings and will try to reach compensation agreements with the two remaining victims after he raises money by donating his talent or selling works.
The American offered an apology to the victim companies and the Korean people.
The man was apprehended in Romania last November and brought back to South Korea in January, but the Italian accomplice still remains at large.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
(2nd LD) Wildfires destroy 40 homes, massive woodland on east coast amid typhoon-class strong winds
-
(LEAD)'Jikji' to be shown to public in France for 1st time in half-century
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea, U.S. to kick off large-scale combined air drills this week
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in int'l waters of East Sea: Navy
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in East Sea amid N. Korean threats