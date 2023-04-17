NCT's new unit debuts with first EP, 'Perfume'
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- A new K-pop unit composed of three members of the K-pop supergroup NCT made a debut with its first EP on Monday, the group's agency said.
NCT Dojaejung, which consists of Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo, dropped the EP "Perfume," SM Entertainment said.
They first performed as a unit during the NCT 127 world tour in Seoul in October.
The EP consists of six songs, including the title track of the same name, "Kiss," "Strawberry Sunday" and "Dive."
The unit held a special launching show at an art center in southern Seoul the previous day to celebrate its debut.
"I think we came this far because fans like our combination," the unit said during the show. "We'll succeed in the tradition of SM's three-piece units like Super Junior-K.R.Y., Girls' Generation-TTS and EXO-CBX," it added.
Several SM artists who are senior to NCT, such as TVXQ's Max Changmin and Taeyeon of Girls' Generation, and Seulgi and Yeri of Red Velvet, also took part in the event, according to SM.
