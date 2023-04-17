Park in front of presidential office to be named 'Yongsan Children's Garden'

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The park in front of the presidential office in Yongsan will be named the "Yongsan Children's Garden" to highlight its purpose for children and families, an official said Monday.

The land adjacent to the presidential office building is being transformed into a large park after U.S. Forces Korea returned the plot to the South Korean government as part of the relocation of its headquarters to Pyeongtaek, 60 kilometers south of Seoul.



People walk inside Yongsan Park in Seoul on the last day of its trial opening, in this file photo taken June 26, 2022. (Yonhap)

The park is expected to open to the public in time for the first anniversary of Yoon's inauguration in May.

Other names under consideration included "National Memorial Park."

"We decided to show our commitment to giving our future generations a garden where they can freely enjoy fair opportunities," the presidential official said.

To celebrate the park's opening, the presidential office is also planning to hold baseball and football tournaments for children.

A separate event will be held at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae to mark one year since its opening to the public.

The relocation of the presidential office was one of the biggest hallmarks of Yoon's first year in office.

Yoon moved the presidential office to what used to be the defense ministry headquarters in Yongsan and opened Cheong Wa Dae to the public in line with a campaign pledge to better connect with the people.

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)