S. Korea reports 3 more possible community transmissions of mpox
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed three more cases of mpox Monday, bringing the country's total to 13, health authorities said.
The country's 11th patient is a South Korean national in Seoul, who tested positive Friday, while the other two are residing in the southeast region of South Gyeongsang Province and tested positive Saturday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA)
The three had not recently traveled abroad, it added.
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is traditionally confined to regions in Central and Western Africa, and can cause fever, chills, rashes and lesions, among other symptoms.
South Korea reported the first case of mpox on June 22 last year and four more cases through March. The first five cases were linked to overseas travel.
But the recent eight infections that began April 8 were locally transmitted with no recent overseas travel history.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
(2nd LD) Wildfires destroy 40 homes, massive woodland on east coast amid typhoon-class strong winds
-
(LEAD)'Jikji' to be shown to public in France for 1st time in half-century
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes