KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,880 DN 50
SKC 109,400 DN 400
KPIC 168,300 DN 100
Ottogi 447,500 DN 2,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 755,000 DN 7,000
NHIS 9,350 UP 20
GC Corp 134,600 DN 900
LS 93,100 UP 400
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES105 70 0 UP1000
GS Retail 27,400 DN 100
GS E&C 21,950 UP 150
DB INSURANCE 78,300 UP 700
SamsungElec 65,300 UP 200
DongwonInd 51,500 UP 900
SLCORP 32,400 UP 300
Yuhan 58,100 DN 400
Nongshim 378,000 UP 2,000
SGBC 55,600 DN 500
GCH Corp 16,830 DN 410
LotteChilsung 159,600 DN 300
LOTTE 29,150 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 195,000 DN 1,100
AmoreG 39,100 DN 1,400
POSCO Holdings 423,500 UP 7,500
Hyosung 68,000 UP 400
SamsungSecu 34,400 UP 300
ShinpoongPharm 19,950 DN 1,550
Handsome 25,200 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 11,610 UP 590
COWAY 51,000 DN 700
SKTelecom 48,150 DN 150
HyundaiElev 34,050 DN 350
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp682 00 DN1100
Asiana Airlines 13,220 DN 90
IBK 10,120 0
SAMSUNG SDS 117,900 DN 1,700
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,900 UP 2,800
KUMHOTIRE 4,700 UP 180
DONGSUH 19,400 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,700 DN 800
