KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:42 April 17, 2023

Hanon Systems 9,200 UP 10
SK 170,000 DN 4,700
KSOE 83,800 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,300 UP 700
MS IND 20,550 UP 350
OCI 114,600 UP 5,500
LS ELECTRIC 63,500 UP 1,400
HtlShilla 83,500 DN 900
KorZinc 556,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,660 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,000 UP 450
SamsungF&MIns 206,500 DN 1,000
Kogas 27,850 UP 250
Hanmi Science 45,200 DN 1,050
SamsungElecMech 151,800 DN 2,500
HyundaiMipoDock 73,200 UP 600
IS DONGSEO 41,100 UP 550
Hanssem 48,300 DN 1,000
F&F 143,100 UP 2,800
S-Oil 81,500 DN 600
DL 51,700 DN 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,420 DN 10
HITEJINRO 21,950 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 79,900 DN 1,100
DOOSAN 101,300 UP 2,400
Daewoong 15,360 DN 660
SamyangFood 117,800 DN 3,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 30,300 UP 3,800
CJ CheilJedang 319,000 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 721,000 DN 2,000
DongkukStlMill 13,220 UP 470
TaihanElecWire 1,704 UP 44
Hyundai M&F INS 34,200 UP 100
LX INT 31,250 UP 1,200
SKNetworks 4,905 UP 150
Daesang 19,130 DN 70
ORION Holdings 16,730 DN 50
KCC 223,000 DN 3,500
SKBP 73,200 DN 2,800
LG Innotek 259,000 DN 2,500
(MORE)

