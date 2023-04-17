KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KEPCO E&C 84,200 UP 10,700
HYUNDAI WIA 64,000 UP 100
DWS 55,700 UP 6,850
Mobis 228,000 DN 3,000
ZINUS 30,100 DN 300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,400 DN 4,600
HANWHA AEROSPACE 110,300 UP 2,500
HMM 21,350 UP 750
KumhoPetrochem 138,500 DN 4,200
S-1 56,500 DN 100
KEPCO 18,930 UP 200
Hanchem 236,500 0
Boryung 9,270 UP 10
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,800 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,950 UP 250
SSANGYONGCNE 6,020 DN 40
Shinsegae 210,500 DN 1,500
KAL 23,350 UP 200
LG Corp. 88,400 DN 3,700
KIA CORP. 84,500 DN 800
POSCO FUTURE M 384,500 UP 42,000
SK hynix 88,500 DN 800
Youngpoong 586,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,550 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,300 DN 350
Hanwha 26,400 UP 150
DB HiTek 70,800 DN 800
CJ 111,200 UP 2,600
SamsungEng 30,750 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 6,100 UP 90
SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 19,410 DN 150
LOTTE WELLFOOD 108,400 UP 1,300
KT 30,900 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20650 DN200
LOTTE TOUR 11,750 DN 250
LG Uplus 11,270 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,700 0
KT&G 84,300 UP 700
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
(2nd LD) DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
(2nd LD) Wildfires destroy 40 homes, massive woodland on east coast amid typhoon-class strong winds
(LEAD)'Jikji' to be shown to public in France for 1st time in half-century
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
S. Korea, U.S. to kick off large-scale combined air drills this week
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in int'l waters of East Sea: Navy
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in East Sea amid N. Korean threats