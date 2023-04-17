KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 19,300 UP 1,220
Doosanfc 34,100 UP 1,750
LG Display 16,250 DN 310
Kangwonland 19,480 DN 220
NAVER 197,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 60,100 DN 400
NCsoft 377,000 DN 3,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 58,000 DN 900
COSMAX 77,200 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 107,100 DN 2,300
DSME 28,250 UP 1,650
HDSINFRA 9,380 UP 160
DWEC 4,235 UP 5
KEPCO KPS 38,650 UP 2,150
LG H&H 647,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 805,000 UP 3,000
ShinhanGroup 35,500 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,550 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,150 UP 900
LGELECTRONICS 112,200 DN 3,000
Celltrion 175,500 DN 300
TKG Huchems 22,950 UP 650
JB Financial Group 8,630 UP 20
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,300 DN 3,400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,700 DN 400
KIH 56,800 0
GS 40,700 DN 300
LIG Nex1 76,900 UP 3,100
Fila Holdings 35,750 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,100 UP 200
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,500 DN 700
HANWHA LIFE 2,450 0
AMOREPACIFIC 133,300 DN 2,700
FOOSUNG 14,890 DN 1,390
SK Innovation 193,500 UP 3,100
POONGSAN 42,800 UP 1,500
KBFinancialGroup 48,400 DN 250
Hansae 17,100 DN 10
Youngone Corp 44,450 DN 150
CSWIND 79,200 UP 500
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
(2nd LD) DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
(2nd LD) Wildfires destroy 40 homes, massive woodland on east coast amid typhoon-class strong winds
(LEAD)'Jikji' to be shown to public in France for 1st time in half-century
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
S. Korea, U.S. to kick off large-scale combined air drills this week
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in int'l waters of East Sea: Navy
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in East Sea amid N. Korean threats