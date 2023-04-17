KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 19,500 DN 700
KOLON IND 45,400 UP 700
HanmiPharm 326,500 DN 6,500
SD Biosensor 21,700 DN 800
Meritz Financial 43,650 DN 850
BNK Financial Group 6,730 DN 50
DGB Financial Group 6,940 DN 10
emart 100,000 DN 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY355 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 42,600 DN 600
PIAM 35,200 UP 150
HANJINKAL 43,100 DN 450
CHONGKUNDANG 85,700 DN 900
DoubleUGames 46,900 UP 950
HL MANDO 47,800 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 812,000 DN 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 47,450 UP 750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,620 DN 20
Netmarble 70,900 UP 400
KRAFTON 189,200 DN 2,700
HD HYUNDAI 60,400 UP 400
ORION 134,900 UP 900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,050 UP 800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,840 UP 370
BGF Retail 179,500 DN 2,800
SKCHEM 78,700 DN 700
HDC-OP 12,030 DN 160
HYOSUNG TNC 434,000 UP 20,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 440,000 UP 23,000
HANILCMT 13,280 UP 360
SKBS 78,600 DN 4,800
WooriFinancialGroup 11,570 DN 100
KakaoBank 23,800 UP 50
HYBE 260,000 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 84,000 DN 2,100
LG Energy Solution 591,000 DN 3,000
DL E&C 33,800 UP 400
kakaopay 59,100 DN 1,300
K Car 15,290 DN 260
SKSQUARE 40,550 0
(END)
