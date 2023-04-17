S. Korean Bond Yields on April 17, 2023
All News 16:34 April 17, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.242 3.235 +0.7
2-year TB 3.330 3.262 +6.8
3-year TB 3.287 3.215 +7.2
10-year TB 3.349 3.286 +6.3
2-year MSB 3.312 3.242 +7.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.092 4.022 +7.0
91-day CD 3.430 3.430 0.0
(END)
