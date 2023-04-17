YG Entertainment denies dating rumor between BLACKPINK's Rose, actor Gang Dong-won

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- K-pop entertainment company YG Entertainment on Monday denied a rumor that BLACKPINK member Rose has been dating actor Gang Dong-won.

YG Entertainment issued a statement denying recent media reports that Rose and Gang have been dating.

The two had been under YG Entertainment, but Gang ended his contract with the agency in December.



BLACKPINK member Rose is seen in this photo provided by her entertainment agency, YG Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In this file photo, actor Gang Dong-won speaks during an event hosted by the Busan International Film Festival held in the southeastern port city of Busan on Oct. 9, 2022. (Yonhap)

