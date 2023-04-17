YG Entertainment denies dating rumor between BLACKPINK's Rose, actor Gang Dong-won
All News 17:58 April 17, 2023
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- K-pop entertainment company YG Entertainment on Monday denied a rumor that BLACKPINK member Rose has been dating actor Gang Dong-won.
YG Entertainment issued a statement denying recent media reports that Rose and Gang have been dating.
The two had been under YG Entertainment, but Gang ended his contract with the agency in December.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
