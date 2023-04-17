Korean horror film 'Sleep' invited to Cannes Critics' Week
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- Korean horror film "Sleep" has been invited to the competition section of Cannes Critics' Week, a parallel film festival of Cannes Film Festival, the event's organizer announced Monday.
Jason Yu's feature debut was among 11 features, including seven competition titles and four special screenings, selected by the French Syndicate of Cinema Critics for the Cannes Critics' Week, slated for May 17-25.
Yu is a former assistant of director Bong Joon-ho of Oscar-winning film "Parasite" (2019).
The film starring Lee Sun-kyun and Jung Yu-mi tells a story of newlyweds whose lives turn to horror as the husband shows strange behavior while asleep.
Cannes Critics' Week, which focuses on first and second features by emerging directors, runs alongside the main Cannes film festival that runs from May 16-27.
At the 76th festival, director Kim Jee-woon's new feature, "Cobweb," and director Kim Chang-hoon's debut feature, "Hopeless," will be screened at noncompetition sections.
