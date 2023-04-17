Presidential office revising war contingency guideline to deal with evolving N.K. threat

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean presidential office has begun revising the country's war contingency guideline to better deal with the evolving threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, according to informed sources Monday.

The presidential National Security Office and the defense ministry have started revising the "national war guidance guideline," a subdocument of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's national security strategy, a government source, who requested anonymity, told Yonhap News Agency over the phone.

A separate presidential office official also told Yonhap the government "plans to publish the new guideline that reflects the national security strategy of the current administration."

The official said national security strategies have been published at the start of each new government since the Roh Moo-hyun administration from 2004.

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)