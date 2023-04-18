Dollar opens at 1,318.5 won UP from 1,311.1 won
All News 09:02 April 18, 2023
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) Wildfires destroy 40 homes, massive woodland on east coast amid typhoon-class strong winds
-
(LEAD)'Jikji' to be shown to public in France for 1st time in half-century
-
S. Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back photos of moon's far side
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide
-
Police launch investigation into suicide of teenager streamed live on Instagram
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in East Sea amid N. Korean threats