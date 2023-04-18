Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 April 18, 2023
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/12 Rain 20
Incheon 18/12 Rain 10
Suwon 18/10 Rain 30
Cheongju 19/13 Rain 60
Daejeon 18/12 Rain 60
Chuncheon 18/10 Rain 30
Gangneung 17/11 Rain 60
Jeonju 19/15 Rain 90
Gwangju 20/15 Rain 60
Jeju 26/17 Sunny 30
Daegu 23/12 Rain 60
Busan 20/14 Rain 60
(END)
