Tuesday's weather forecast

April 18, 2023

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/12 Rain 20

Incheon 18/12 Rain 10

Suwon 18/10 Rain 30

Cheongju 19/13 Rain 60

Daejeon 18/12 Rain 60

Chuncheon 18/10 Rain 30

Gangneung 17/11 Rain 60

Jeonju 19/15 Rain 90

Gwangju 20/15 Rain 60

Jeju 26/17 Sunny 30

Daegu 23/12 Rain 60

Busan 20/14 Rain 60

