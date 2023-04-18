Seoul shares open lower amid rate hike worries
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened lower Tuesday as investors are concerned about possible additional rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a possible economic slowdown.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.87 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,570.04 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI bucked overnight gains on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also climbed 0.28 percent.
This week, investors are awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book and commentary from Fed officials as there might be at least one more rate hike by the U.S. central bank to tame inflation.
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks declined.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 1.7 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. declined 0.6 percent, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 0.3 percent.
Among gainers, market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.8 percent, LG Display Co. climbed 4.3 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. gained 1.9 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,320.55 won against the U.S. dollar, down 9.45 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
Main opposition party to push for special law banning dog meat: lawmaker
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) Wildfires destroy 40 homes, massive woodland on east coast amid typhoon-class strong winds
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Assembly rejects grain bill vetoed by Yoon in revote
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide
-
Police launch investigation into suicide of teenager streamed live on Instagram
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
BTS' J-Hope to begin military service