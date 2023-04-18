S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections bounce back to over 10,000 amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 10,000 on Tuesday amid eased virus curbs aimed at regaining pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country reported 15,173 cases, including 20 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,009,261, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Tuesday's tally jumped from 4,946 cases a day earlier and is higher than the 12,437 a week ago. The daily caseload stayed above 10,000 for six days through Sunday.
The country added 10 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,386. The number of critically ill patients came to 136, up from 130 a day earlier, the KDCA said.
South Korea eased most of its virus curbs in March, including the indoor mask mandate on public transportation.
The government plans to reduce the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven in May as the next step in the return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
