Girl group aespa to drop new EP next month

All News 10:03 April 18, 2023

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group aespa will roll out its third EP, "My World," on May 8, its management agency said Tuesday.

The quartet's last release was in July, when its second EP "Girls" came out.

The upcoming EP will have six tracks and tell a story based on the band's existing fictional universe, according to SM Entertainment.

The group will prerelease "Welcome to My World," a track on the album, on May 2.

K-pop girl group aespa is seen in this combined image captured from a promotional video clip for the band's upcoming EP, provided by SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#aespa #new album #My World
