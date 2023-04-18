Girl group aespa to drop new EP next month
All News 10:03 April 18, 2023
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group aespa will roll out its third EP, "My World," on May 8, its management agency said Tuesday.
The quartet's last release was in July, when its second EP "Girls" came out.
The upcoming EP will have six tracks and tell a story based on the band's existing fictional universe, according to SM Entertainment.
The group will prerelease "Welcome to My World," a track on the album, on May 2.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
