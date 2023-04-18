April 19



1960 -- A pro-democracy civil uprising breaks out. The movement, spearheaded by students protesting widespread vote rigging in presidential elections by then President Rhee Syng-man, later led to the downfall of the Rhee government, which had ruled the country for 12 years.



1983 -- Notorious burglar Jo Se-hyeong is arrested again while hiding in a house in Seoul five days after he fled during his trial.



1991 -- Then President Roh Tae-woo holds a summit on the southern island of Jeju with then Soviet President Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev.



1998 -- Lee Bong-joo sets a new South Korean record of 2:07:44 in men's marathon in the Netherlands.



1999 -- Then Daewoo Group Chairman Kim Woo-choong announces a group-wide restructuring plan.



1999 -- Queen Elizabeth II makes a state visit to South Korea.



2000 -- Slugger Lee Seung-youp becomes the youngest South Korean baseball player ever to hit 150 homers.



2008 -- South Korea's first astronaut, Yi So-yeon, lands safely near Orsk after spending 12 days in space, the Russian Federal Space Agency says. The agency said the Soyuz TMA-11 carrying Yi, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson and Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko landed on dry land 420 kilometers west of the designated landing site along the Russia-Kazakhstan border.



2016 -- Vice foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States and Japan hold trilateral talks and warn North Korea of stronger punishments and deeper isolation should the communist country conduct another "provocation," citing the possibility of additional nuclear or ballistic missile tests.

(END)