Samsung SDI showcases EV battery lineups at China auto show
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI Co. said Tuesday it is presenting its latest electric vehicle (EV) battery products and technologies at a major auto show in China this week, including the high-nickel prismatic cell and a new cylindrical battery in a larger size.
The prismatic P6 battery is on display at Auto Shanghai 2023 that kicked off Tuesday for a 10-day run in the Chinese city, featuring a high energy density and quick charging capabilities that are designed to improve the EV's driving range and charging speed, the company said in a release.
The P6 is made with Samsung SDI's high-nickel cathode and patented silicon anode technologies.
Samsung SDI plans to start mass production of the P6 in 2024.
It will showcase mock-ups of a new cylindrical battery cell that comes in a larger size of 46 millimeters in diameter, a next-generation product expected to have a far better performance than existing 18-mm or 21-mm wide types.
Samsung SDI will also introduce its road map for the solid-state battery and future battery technologies, it said. The company is building a solid-state battery pilot line in South Korea and plans to start producing the prototypes in the second half of this year.
Solid-state batteries are considered a next-generation cell that aims to significantly reduce fire risks and increase battery life. Samsung SDI has been developing them using its unique anode-less lithium cell structure that replaces the liquid electrolyte with a solid type.
Samsung SDI recently established a new research and development center in Shanghai, as it continues efforts for local collaborations with academia in China on related technologies.
