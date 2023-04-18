Yoon says drug distribution to teenagers 'shocking'
All News 10:38 April 18, 2023
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Tuesday to eradicate drug crimes, saying what's "most shocking" is the wide distribution of drugs to teenagers.
"What's most shocking is that drugs have been widely distributed to teenagers who are the future generation," Yoon said during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office.
"Together with law enforcement authorities, the government's collective response is strongly required," he said. "We must all join forces to root out drug crimes that destroy the nation."
