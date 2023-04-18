(LEAD) Yoon says drug distribution to teenagers 'shocking'

(ATTN: UPDATES with more remarks by Yoon, background)

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Tuesday to eradicate drug crimes, saying what's "most shocking" is the wide distribution of drugs to teenagers.



Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting, saying drug crimes have been on the increase, with the number of drug offenders expected to surpass 20,000 for the first time this year.



President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on April 18, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

"What's most shocking is that drugs have been widely distributed to teenagers who are the future generation," he said during the meeting at the presidential office. "Together with law enforcement authorities, the government's collective response is strongly required. We must all join forces to root out drug crimes that destroy the nation."



Earlier this month, Yoon ordered a stern crackdown on drug rings after learning of a recent scam where high school students were duped into drinking drug-laced beverages.

On Tuesday, he referred to a case of teenagers joining a drug smuggling and distribution ring, and another case of enough drugs for 390,000 people being distributed via Telegram, the dark web and cryptocurrencies.

"Until 10 years ago, the Republic of Korea was able to remain a drug-clean nation thanks to the cooperation and efforts of many agencies, including not only the prosecution and police, but also the Coast Guard, health authorities and customs services," Yoon said.

"But all of a sudden, under the neglect of government authorities, drugs are not only ravaging people's health and minds, but also destroying teenagers' dreams and hopes," he said.

Yoon also addressed the recent series of suicides by victims of a major rental scam in the western port city of Incheon, saying it is "regrettable" to see the emergence of additional victims despite the government's crackdown on such scams.

"I ask you to check and check again to see whether government measures are working properly in the field," he told the Cabinet ministers. "And even if there are no reports of harm, I ask you to preemptively investigate whether there are any blind spots in support services, and pay visits to provide those services."

Yoon lamented the country's growing national debt, saying it surpassed 1,000 trillion won (US$759 billion) for the first time last year.

"The national debt accumulated over 70 years was approximately 600 trillion won, but under the previous administration, a staggering 400 trillion won was added," he said, instructing ministers to ensure taxpayer money is not wasted while prioritizing spending on national defense, the rule of law and other tasks aimed at developing the nation's future.

"Indiscriminate distributions of cash and goodwill populism must be firmly rejected," he said.

Yoon also revisited the subject of hereditary employment, or the hiring practice of some companies giving favorable treatment to children of existing employees.

Calling it a "very wrong practice," Yoon said such hiring violates the spirit of the Constitution and takes away opportunities from future generations.

On the government's public opinion surveys about how to revise the cap on the legal number of working hours, Yoon called for disclosing the process to the public, from how samples are taken to how questions are formulated.

"Otherwise we are ultimately deceiving the people," he said.

hague@yna.co.kr

