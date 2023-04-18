S. Korea's nuclear envoy discusses N.K. denuclearization with senior Swedish diplomat
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator has met with a senior Swedish diplomat in Stockholm to discuss cooperation on the denuclearization of North Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
During the meeting with Swedish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Jan Knutsson on Monday, Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, discussed ways for the South to cooperate on the North's denuclearization with Sweden, as well as with the European Union. Sweden currently holds the presidency of the Council of the EU.
Also, Kim stressed the need to better inform the international community of the North's serious human rights situation. Knutsson called for stronger bilateral ties and cooperation while stressing that security of the Korean Peninsula, the Indo-Pacific and Europe are inseparable.
