The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 April 18, 2023
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.48 3.48
2-M 3.45 3.45
3-M 3.43 3.43
6-M 3.48 3.48
12-M 3.53 3.52
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
Main opposition party to push for special law banning dog meat: lawmaker
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) Wildfires destroy 40 homes, massive woodland on east coast amid typhoon-class strong winds
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Assembly rejects grain bill vetoed by Yoon in revote
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide
-
Police launch investigation into suicide of teenager streamed live on Instagram
-
BTS' J-Hope to begin military service
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
YG Entertainment denies dating rumor between BLACKPINK's Rose, actor Gang Dong-won