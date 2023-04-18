BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has set a Guinness world record for the most-viewed music channel on YouTube, the group's agency said Tuesday.
The band's official YouTube channel surpassed 30 billion views Monday last week, outstripping the channel of Justin Bieber, YG Entertainment said.
It took BLACKPINK's channel about six years and nine months to reach the milestone since its launch.
Recently, the quartet has expanded its lead as the most-followed musical act on YouTube, with 86.9 million subscribers.
The latest achievement added to the band's impressive collection of 21 Guinness World Records.
The quartet has previously set records as the most-streamed girl group on Spotify in the world and the first female K-pop act to reach No. 1 on the main British and U.S. album charts.
