Minor progressive party lawmaker placed on National Policy Committee

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- A newly elected lawmaker of the minor progressive Jinbo Party was placed on the parliamentary national policy committee Tuesday after the ruling People Power Party (PPP) voiced concern about his possible placement on the defense committee.

Rep. Kang Sung-hee was elected to the National Assembly in a by-election on April 5, but his committee placement has been delayed because the only parliamentary committee seat available was on the defense committee.

The PPP has expressed opposition to Kang's placement on the defense committee handling national security, claiming Kang's party is a descendent of the now-banned Unified Progressive Party that was ordered by the Constitutional Court in 2014 to dissolve for its alleged pro-North Korea leanings.

On Tuesday, PPP floor leader Yoon Jae-wok said he would move to the defense committee so that Kang can be placed on the national policy committee.

"After discussions with floor leader Park Hong-keun of the opposition Democratic Party, we decided to place Rep. Kang on the National Policy Committee, which was his preferred pick. The decision will be finalized by the end of the day," Yoon said.

On Monday, Kang expressed frustration that his committee was not decided even though it had been two weeks since his election, branding the PPP's objections to his placement on the defense committee as an infringement of the Constitution.

Rep. Kang Sung-hee of the minor progressive Jinbo Party speaks to members of the Korea Confederation of Trade Unions at the union's office in central Seoul, in this file photo taken April 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)