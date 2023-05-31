N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired what it claims to be a "space launch vehicle" southward on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, after it unveiled its plan for the launch earlier this week.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch without elaborating and pending further analysis.
The North notified Japan and the International Maritime Organization of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11 despite international criticism that it would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions banning any launch using ballistic missile technology.
The rocket launch marks the North's first such provocation since it fired what it claimed to be a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on April 13.
(END)
-
2023 BTS Festa to be held in Seoul next month to mark group's 10th anniv.
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires projectile it claims as 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's National Security Council to convene after North Korea's projectile launch