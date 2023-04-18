S. Korea reports 3 more possible community transmissions of mpox

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed three more cases of mpox Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 16, health authorities said.

Two of the patients are South Korean nationals, who are residing in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, while the third is a foreigner living in the southeast region of North Gyeongsang Province, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The three had not recently traveled abroad, it added.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is traditionally confined to regions in Central and Western Africa and can cause fever, chills, rashes and lesions, among other symptoms.

South Korea reported the first case of mpox on June 22 last year and four more cases through March. The first five cases were linked to overseas travel.

But the recent 11 infections that began April 8 were locally transmitted with no recent overseas travel history.



This file photo taken Sept. 4, 2022, shows a notice on mpox at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

