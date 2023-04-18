BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS has donated 1 billion won (US$758,667) to a local hospital, it said Tuesday.

The Seoul National University Children's Hospital said the singer made the donation Friday, asking the hospital to use the money for the treatment of child patients from low-income families.

"I hope it will help sick children, and they will be able to smile healthily," Jungkook said.

Jungkook of K-pop boy group BTS (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)