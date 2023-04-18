Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families

All News 14:59 April 18, 2023

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS has donated 1 billion won (US$758,667) to a local hospital, it said Tuesday.

The Seoul National University Children's Hospital said the singer made the donation Friday, asking the hospital to use the money for the treatment of child patients from low-income families.

"I hope it will help sick children, and they will be able to smile healthily," Jungkook said.

Jungkook of K-pop boy group BTS (Yonhap)

Jungkook of K-pop boy group BTS (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#BTS #Jungkook #donation #hospital
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!