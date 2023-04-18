HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 120.6 bln-won order for 2 product carriers

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has won a 120.6 billion-won (US$92.8 million) order to build two product carriers for an Asian shipper.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three affiliates, will build the petrochemical product-carrying ships in its shipyard in the port of Ulsan, 299 kilometers southeast of Seoul, HD Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.

The product carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by July 2025.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has garnered $7.72 billion worth of orders to build 64 ships, or 49 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.



A product carrier built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



(END)