HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 120.6 bln-won order for 2 product carriers
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has won a 120.6 billion-won (US$92.8 million) order to build two product carriers for an Asian shipper.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three affiliates, will build the petrochemical product-carrying ships in its shipyard in the port of Ulsan, 299 kilometers southeast of Seoul, HD Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.
The product carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by July 2025.
So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has garnered $7.72 billion worth of orders to build 64 ships, or 49 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.
HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
Main opposition party to push for special law banning dog meat: lawmaker
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Assembly rejects grain bill vetoed by Yoon in revote
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
Police launch investigation into suicide of teenager streamed live on Instagram
-
BTS' J-Hope to begin military service
-
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope to begin military service