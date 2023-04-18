KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LotteChilsung 159,400 DN 200
POSCO Holdings 414,500 DN 9,000
SamsungElec 65,600 UP 300
NHIS 9,370 UP 20
DB INSURANCE 81,700 UP 3,400
GCH Corp 16,480 DN 350
HyundaiMtr 191,400 DN 3,600
AmoreG 41,800 UP 2,700
SLCORP 32,350 DN 50
Yuhan 57,000 DN 1,100
HtlShilla 86,500 UP 3,000
Ottogi 450,500 UP 3,000
SamsungElecMech 147,600 DN 4,200
Hanmi Science 45,300 UP 100
DL 52,500 UP 800
CJ LOGISTICS 80,100 UP 200
DOOSAN 98,900 DN 2,400
HITEJINRO 21,900 DN 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,400 DN 20
KIWOOM 107,500 UP 400
KEPCO KPS 36,700 DN 1,950
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,800 UP 100
Celltrion 171,000 DN 4,500
DSME 28,050 DN 200
KEPCO E&C 78,100 DN 6,100
ShinhanGroup 35,250 DN 250
Kogas 27,300 DN 550
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,200 DN 800
SamsungF&MIns 211,000 UP 4,500
HDSINFRA 9,110 DN 270
KOREA AEROSPACE 55,100 UP 1,200
KUMHOTIRE 4,520 DN 180
SAMSUNG SDS 117,400 DN 500
KIH 56,900 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,250 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 111,600 DN 600
DWEC 4,185 DN 50
TKG Huchems 23,700 UP 750
JB Financial Group 8,800 UP 170
NCsoft 377,000 0
