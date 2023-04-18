SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



LotteChilsung 159,400 DN 200

POSCO Holdings 414,500 DN 9,000

SamsungElec 65,600 UP 300

NHIS 9,370 UP 20

DB INSURANCE 81,700 UP 3,400

GCH Corp 16,480 DN 350

HyundaiMtr 191,400 DN 3,600

AmoreG 41,800 UP 2,700

SLCORP 32,350 DN 50

Yuhan 57,000 DN 1,100

HtlShilla 86,500 UP 3,000

Ottogi 450,500 UP 3,000

SamsungElecMech 147,600 DN 4,200

Hanmi Science 45,300 UP 100

DL 52,500 UP 800

CJ LOGISTICS 80,100 UP 200

DOOSAN 98,900 DN 2,400

HITEJINRO 21,900 DN 50

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,400 DN 20

KIWOOM 107,500 UP 400

KEPCO KPS 36,700 DN 1,950

HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,800 UP 100

Celltrion 171,000 DN 4,500

DSME 28,050 DN 200

KEPCO E&C 78,100 DN 6,100

ShinhanGroup 35,250 DN 250

Kogas 27,300 DN 550

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,200 DN 800

SamsungF&MIns 211,000 UP 4,500

HDSINFRA 9,110 DN 270

KOREA AEROSPACE 55,100 UP 1,200

KUMHOTIRE 4,520 DN 180

SAMSUNG SDS 117,400 DN 500

KIH 56,900 UP 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,250 DN 300

LGELECTRONICS 111,600 DN 600

DWEC 4,185 DN 50

TKG Huchems 23,700 UP 750

JB Financial Group 8,800 UP 170

NCsoft 377,000 0

(MORE)