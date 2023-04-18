HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,350 UP 200

LG H&H 680,000 UP 33,000

LGCHEM 825,000 UP 20,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 30,500 UP 200

SamyangFood 118,100 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 320,000 UP 1,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 58,600 UP 600

COSMAX 81,000 UP 3,800

DAEWOONG PHARM 110,700 UP 400

KCC 220,000 DN 3,000

SKBP 71,600 DN 1,600

SKNetworks 4,850 DN 55

Daesang 19,300 UP 170

TaihanElecWire 1,716 UP 12

ORION Holdings 16,510 DN 220

Hyundai M&F INS 35,100 UP 900

Daewoong 15,470 UP 110

SSANGYONGCNE 6,030 UP 10

TaekwangInd 717,000 DN 4,000

KAL 23,200 DN 150

Boryung 9,120 DN 150

POSCO FUTURE M 382,000 DN 2,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,800 0

LG Corp. 91,000 UP 2,600

HYUNDAI STEEL 37,600 UP 650

Shinsegae 215,000 UP 4,500

SGBC 55,400 DN 200

Hyosung 68,200 UP 200

Nongshim 380,000 UP 2,000

LOTTE 28,950 DN 200

LS ELECTRIC 63,300 DN 200

KorZinc 546,000 DN 10,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 54,700 UP 2,400

SamsungHvyInd 5,680 UP 20

MS IND 19,900 DN 650

Hanssem 48,550 UP 250

F&F 149,400 UP 6,300

KSOE 84,100 UP 300

OCI 114,400 DN 200

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,500 DN 600

(MORE)