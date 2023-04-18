KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,350 UP 200
LG H&H 680,000 UP 33,000
LGCHEM 825,000 UP 20,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 30,500 UP 200
SamyangFood 118,100 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 320,000 UP 1,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 58,600 UP 600
COSMAX 81,000 UP 3,800
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,700 UP 400
KCC 220,000 DN 3,000
SKBP 71,600 DN 1,600
SKNetworks 4,850 DN 55
Daesang 19,300 UP 170
TaihanElecWire 1,716 UP 12
ORION Holdings 16,510 DN 220
Hyundai M&F INS 35,100 UP 900
Daewoong 15,470 UP 110
SSANGYONGCNE 6,030 UP 10
TaekwangInd 717,000 DN 4,000
KAL 23,200 DN 150
Boryung 9,120 DN 150
POSCO FUTURE M 382,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,800 0
LG Corp. 91,000 UP 2,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,600 UP 650
Shinsegae 215,000 UP 4,500
SGBC 55,400 DN 200
Hyosung 68,200 UP 200
Nongshim 380,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE 28,950 DN 200
LS ELECTRIC 63,300 DN 200
KorZinc 546,000 DN 10,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 54,700 UP 2,400
SamsungHvyInd 5,680 UP 20
MS IND 19,900 DN 650
Hanssem 48,550 UP 250
F&F 149,400 UP 6,300
KSOE 84,100 UP 300
OCI 114,400 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,500 DN 600
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
Main opposition party to push for special law banning dog meat: lawmaker
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Assembly rejects grain bill vetoed by Yoon in revote
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
Police launch investigation into suicide of teenager streamed live on Instagram
-
BTS' J-Hope to begin military service
-
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope to begin military service