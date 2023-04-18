KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LIG Nex1 77,700 UP 800
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,000 UP 500
FOOSUNG 14,920 UP 30
GS 40,700 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,460 UP 10
POONGSAN 42,750 DN 50
AMOREPACIFIC 140,200 UP 6,900
KBFinancialGroup 48,400 0
Fila Holdings 35,450 DN 300
SK Innovation 188,000 DN 5,500
Hansae 17,390 UP 290
HANJINKAL 43,200 UP 100
SD Biosensor 21,800 UP 100
Meritz Financial 42,850 DN 800
HL MANDO 46,900 DN 900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 50 UP250
HanmiPharm 323,500 DN 3,000
KOLON IND 45,250 DN 150
KOLMAR KOREA 44,500 UP 1,900
CHONGKUNDANG 85,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 793,000 DN 19,000
BNK Financial Group 6,710 DN 20
DoubleUGames 46,850 DN 50
DGB Financial Group 6,970 UP 30
Youngone Corp 45,000 UP 550
emart 100,500 UP 500
CSWIND 78,700 DN 500
GKL 20,100 UP 600
PIAM 34,400 DN 800
HYBE 258,500 DN 1,500
kakaopay 57,200 DN 1,900
SK ie technology 81,900 DN 2,100
SKSQUARE 40,600 UP 50
LG Energy Solution 592,000 UP 1,000
K Car 15,340 UP 50
DL E&C 34,000 UP 200
KEPCO 18,490 DN 440
S-1 55,600 DN 900
ZINUS 30,200 UP 100
Hanchem 233,500 DN 3,000
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
Main opposition party to push for special law banning dog meat: lawmaker
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Assembly rejects grain bill vetoed by Yoon in revote
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
Police launch investigation into suicide of teenager streamed live on Instagram
-
BTS' J-Hope to begin military service
-
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope to begin military service