KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DWS 54,200 DN 1,500
Mobis 225,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 108,900 DN 1,400
HyundaiMipoDock 72,500 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 40,450 DN 650
S-Oil 80,500 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 257,000 DN 2,000
KumhoPetrochem 140,100 UP 1,600
SKC 108,000 DN 1,400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,000 UP 120
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 177,800 DN 2,600
HMM 21,600 UP 250
HYUNDAI WIA 61,700 DN 2,300
LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,200 DN 1,200
CheilWorldwide 19,290 DN 120
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,200 DN 100
HyundaiEng&Const 39,350 DN 200
SKCHEM 78,200 DN 500
BGF Retail 180,100 UP 600
ORION 138,000 UP 3,100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES105 40 0 DN300
LS 92,900 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 47,500 UP 50
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,000 DN 1,050
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,420 DN 200
HDC-OP 12,000 DN 30
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,870 UP 30
Doosanfc 33,650 DN 450
Doosan Enerbility 18,640 DN 660
HYOSUNG TNC 433,500 DN 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 432,000 DN 8,000
HANILCMT 13,120 DN 160
Netmarble 69,000 DN 1,900
KRAFTON 188,400 DN 800
SKBS 78,500 DN 100
HD HYUNDAI 59,900 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,660 UP 90
KakaoBank 23,750 DN 50
Hanon Systems 9,020 DN 180
SK 170,000 0
