KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
ShinpoongPharm 19,600 DN 350
Handsome 25,150 DN 50
SKTelecom 48,750 UP 600
HyundaiElev 33,600 DN 450
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp669 00 DN1300
Asiana Airlines 13,240 UP 20
COWAY 51,500 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 83,300 UP 600
SamsungSecu 34,450 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 11,400 DN 210
IBK 10,120 0
LOTTE TOUR 12,140 UP 390
Kakao 59,000 DN 1,100
PanOcean 6,260 UP 160
LG Uplus 11,240 DN 30
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 107,600 DN 900
DONGSUH 19,300 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21300 UP650
KT 30,600 DN 300
KT&G 85,700 UP 1,400
LG Display 16,350 UP 100
Kangwonland 19,710 UP 230
SamsungEng 29,700 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG CARD 30,250 DN 50
NAVER 192,800 DN 4,200
DongwonInd 51,500 0
GC Corp 134,200 DN 400
GS E&C 21,650 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 766,000 UP 11,000
KPIC 164,000 DN 4,300
GS Retail 27,700 UP 300
KIA CORP. 82,700 DN 1,800
SK hynix 87,600 DN 900
Youngpoong 578,000 DN 8,000
Hanwha 26,250 DN 150
DB HiTek 69,300 DN 1,500
CJ 114,900 UP 3,700
LX INT 31,450 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 12,950 DN 270
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
Main opposition party to push for special law banning dog meat: lawmaker
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
-
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
-
(LEAD) Assembly rejects grain bill vetoed by Yoon in revote
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
Police launch investigation into suicide of teenager streamed live on Instagram
-
BTS' J-Hope to begin military service
-
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
