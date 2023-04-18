Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, Peru sign aviation pact

All News 15:53 April 18, 2023

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Peru on Tuesday signed a formal aviation accord, paving the way for an increase in bilateral travel and trade, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The agreement was signed by Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's second vice foreign minister, and his Peruvian counterpart, Ignacio Higueras, in Seoul.

The ministry said it expects the pact to serve as a basis for the expansion of people-to-people exchange and trade, and for our airlines to enter the South American aviation market in the future as well.

South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon (R) and his Peruvian counterpart, Ignacio Higueras, pose for a photo after exchanging signed copies of the South Korea-Peru aviation agreement at the foreign ministry in Seoul on April 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon (R) and his Peruvian counterpart, Ignacio Higueras, pose for a photo after exchanging signed copies of the South Korea-Peru aviation agreement at the foreign ministry in Seoul on April 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#S. Korea-Peru #aviation pact
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!