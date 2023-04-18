S. Korean Bond Yields on April 18, 2023
All News 16:30 April 18, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.228 3.242 -1.4
2-year TB 3.343 3.330 +1.3
3-year TB 3.294 3.287 +0.7
10-year TB 3.352 3.349 +0.3
2-year MSB 3.317 3.312 +0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 4.101 4.092 +0.9
91-day CD 3.440 3.430 +1.0
(END)
