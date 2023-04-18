(LEAD) POSCO Holdings Q1 operating profit down 70 pct on increased costs

(ATTN: RECAST headline, lead and throughout; ADDS image)

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc. on Tuesday said its first-quarter operating income is estimated at 700 billion won (US$531 million), down 69.6 percent from a year earlier, on increased costs.

Sales decreased 8.9 percent on-year to 19.39 trillion won. The steelmaker did not reveal net earnings.

The operating profit was 20.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The corporate logo of POSCO Holdings Inc.



