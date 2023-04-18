The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



S. Korea again warns N. Korea over its unauthorized use of Kaesong complex

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry warned North Korea again Tuesday against its unauthorized operation of a now-shuttered joint industrial park in the North, saying it will take necessary measures even if it takes time.

The ministry's call came amid a media report that the North has resumed the operation of some 30 factories at the Kaesong Industrial Complex in the North's namesake border city without permit.



(LEAD) Seoul shares snap 7-day winning streak to close lower

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished down Tuesday, breaking their seven-day streak of gains amid concerns over possible rate hikes in the United States. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 4.82 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 2,571.09.



N.K. hacking group Lazarus infiltrated 61 S. Korean institutions last year: police

SEOUL -- Lazarus, a North Korean cybercrime group, hacked hundreds of computers belonging to 61 South Korean institutions last year in an attempt to launch a large-scale cyberattack on the South, police said Tuesday.

Since June last year, 207 computers of those institutions, including eight media firms, have been hacked through a "watering hole" attack that exploited a security software installed on the computers, the National Police Agency (NPA) said.



U.S. military discloses photos of 'attack' drills with S. Korea amid N.K. threats

SEOUL -- The U.S. military has revealed it conducted "combined attack" drills with the South Korean military earlier this month, in the allies' latest Marine training to bolster deterrence against growing North Korean threats.

In a tweet Monday, the Indo-Pacific Command disclosed a series of photos showing allied troops engaging in the drills at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, 52 kilometers northeast of Seoul, on April 5.



(LEAD) S. Korea to extend support for 'key strategic technologies' of advanced materials, parts, equipment

SEOUL -- South Korea will add 50 advanced technologies related to the materials, components and equipment fields to the state "key strategic technology list" to nurture companies that can secure outstanding global competitiveness, the industry ministry said Tuesday.

Currently, the government has designated 150 major strategic technologies related to materials, parts and equipment in seven industries, including semiconductors, displays and vehicles, in order to provide strong backing for their development, and the list will be expanded to include 50 additional items in the space, defense and hydrogen sectors, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



S. Korea declares all-out war against drug crimes

SEOUL -- South Korea is stepping up efforts to combat fast-growing drug crimes by establishing a large-scale investigation unit comprising 840 officials from different government agencies, the government said Tuesday.

The plan is a follow-up to a set of comprehensive measures against drug crimes announced last November, which resulted in the rounding up of 5,809 drug offenders in just four months.

