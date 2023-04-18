S. Korea mulling evacuation of its citizens from conflict-ridden Sudan
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it may evacuate its citizens from the conflict-ridden Sudan, as it seeks to stay on top of the ongoing hostilities in the African nation.
An official with the foreign ministry told reporters the government has been keeping close tabs on the development in Sudan through news reports, and real-time information exchange with the United States and other allies.
"We see this as a grave situation, as there have been attacks on foreign missions," the official said, on the condition of anonymity. "We will continue to explore many different options."
Among the options is believed to be the evacuation of the 25 South Korean citizens currently in Sudan.
In a press briefing earlier in the day, foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said the South Korean embassy in Sudan has been checking in on South Korean citizens there and that they have all been accounted for.
Evacuation is expected to present a few challenges, as airspace over Sudan has been closed and traveling by land will be fraught with danger.
Reports out of Sudan have said nearly 200 lives have been lost in the ongoing power struggle between the two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
Amid growing international calls for an end, a U.S. diplomatic convoy has come under fire in Sudan, and Aidan O'Hara, the European Union ambassador to Sudan, has been assaulted in his own residence.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
Main opposition party to push for special law banning dog meat: lawmaker
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Assembly rejects grain bill vetoed by Yoon in revote
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
Police launch investigation into suicide of teenager streamed live on Instagram
-
BTS' J-Hope to begin military service
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide
-
About 100 flights canceled on Jeju Island due to strong winds