Hong Sang-soo's 'In Our Day' to close Directors' Fortnight at Cannes

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- A new film by South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo will close out the showcase of shorts and features on the sidelines of the Cannes International Film Festival next month.

Organizers of the Directors' Fortnight, an independent selection of the Cannes, announced Tuesday that Hong's 30th feature film, "In Our Day," will be screened on the closing night.

Directors' Fortnight is scheduled to run from May 13 to 23, while the Cannes festival goes from May 16 to 27.



This file photo from Feb. 22, 2023, shows South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo at the screening of his film "In Water" during the Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin. (Yonhap)

Directors' Fortnight was founded in 1969 to highlight innovative films by emerging directors and more established filmmakers alike.

Hong has been invited to the Cannes for the 12th time. "In Our Day" stars his partner Kim Min-hee, Song Sun-mi and Ki Joo-bong -- all of them regulars in Hong films.

Hong, an idiosyncratic and divisive filmmaker, won the top prize at Un Certain Regard with "Ha Ha Ha" at the 63rd Cannes in 2010, among a number of international awards to his credit.

This year's Cannes festival will feature three other South Korean films: "Cobweb," a new feature by Kim Jee-woon, has been picked for Out of Competition; Kim Chang-hoon's debut feature, "Hopeless," has been selected for Un Certain Regard; and Jason Yu's horror film "Sleep" has been invited to the competition section of Cannes Critics' Week.

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)